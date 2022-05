On Thursday, May 5, British Transport Police officers spoke with a woman who had been ejected from a train at Lancaster for travelling without a ticket.

A StopCheck showed there was a warrant for her arrest, issued that day.

She had failed to appear at court in London for a fraud case.

