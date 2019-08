A man wanted by police following a burglary in Heysham has been arrested.



Lancashire Police confirmed that Liam Greenwood, 28, from Tranmere has been arrested in connection with a burglary in Heysham on June 10.

Liam Greenwood, 28, from Tranmere, has a number of distinctive tattoos including a Liverpool FC logo, as well as the words 'I am a Solja' and 'Scouser 4 Life'.

He had also been wanted in connection with a motorbike theft and a burglary in the Merseyside area.