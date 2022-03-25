Wanted Lancashire man arrested in West Midlands on suspicion of sex offences

The 60-year-old, who has links to Preston and Blackpool, had been wanted since Wednesday (March 23) when Lancashire Police issued a public appeal for information on his whereabouts.

The force said Higginson – who also uses the names Paul Brown, Roy Brown and Paul Roy Brown – was arrested on suspicion of sexual offences and fraud.

The public had been warned not to approach him, but to report his whereabouts to police immediately.

Paul Higginson, from Morecambe, had been wanted by police in relation to sexual offences and fraud investigations. He has been arrested in the West Midlands where he was due to appear in court this morning (Friday, March 25)

A spokesman for the force said: “We are pleased to say that Higginson has been arrested in the West Midlands where he was due to appear in court this morning in connection with offences allegedly committed there.

“He will be spoken to in due course in relation to our investigations.

“Many thanks to everyone who helped with our appeal. Your assistance is greatly appreciated as always.”

