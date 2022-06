British Transport Police were called after the man tried to chase the train as it left Carnforth Station on Wednesday.

He had been told he was not allowed to travel due to being ‘very drunk’.

The man had to be collected by his parents after being removed from the tracks by station staff.

The incident happened at Carnforth Station.

@BTPLancashire posted on Twitter that the man will be interviewed about trespassing at a later date.