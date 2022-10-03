Vehicle checks held in Lancaster and Morecambe as part of crackdown on rogue traders

Lancashire County Council has joined forces with the police, the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency and waste services across the north west to raise awareness of the dangers of doing business with rogue traders.

During a recent day of action, Lancashire trading standards officers and other north west local authorities tackled rogue traders and raised awareness of the dangers linked to engaging with cold callers who knock on doors.

During the Trading Standards North West Rogue Trader Day, 427 vehicles were stopped and checked with 36 offences being identified between the police, DVSA, Waste Services and Trading Standards Services.

Vehicle checks were carried out in Lancaster and Morecambe.

A further 233 businesses received advice on how to avoid doing business with rogue traders. Other activities included interviews being carried out for ongoing investigations, presentations to vulnerable groups and community awareness raising events.

Officers in Lancashire carried out vehicle checks in the Lancaster and Morecambe area.

They also visited traders working in Wyre focusing on areas where rogue traders have previously targeted vulnerable residents.

Sixty-nine visits were made to trader merchants across the county advising on the problems caused by rogue traders and sharing information on Lancashire Trading Standards Service's Safe Trader Scheme.

Across Lancashire, more than 50 vehicles were stopped and checked by police. DVSA partners found problems with 12 vehicles resulting in eight prohibitions.

Thirty scam victims were visited and given advice and information about how to protect themselves from scams; 80 Post Offices were provided with advice on money scams.

A total of 32 businesses were approached and advised about general selling practices and the law in relation to contracts for work made in the home.

While most were found to be compliant, businesses were unaware of statutory cancellation notices that are required to be given to consumers in a written format, requiring a 14-day cooling off period when agreeing, in their own home, for work to be carried out.

Lancashire Trading Standards also reinforced previous messages to communities to use extreme caution when approached by cold callers offering to carry out house repairs or gardening work.

County Coun Michael Green, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “Most of us have unfortunately been ripped off at some point or other in our lives. It’s a horrible feeling.

“This is why it’s important to raise awareness of rogue traders, and how they operate.

“Genuine traders don’t do business on the doorstep. My strong advice to residents who open their door to someone offering to do some work on their house or in the garden, is to politely say no thank you.

“I would also advise people who are looking for a tradesperson to consult Lancashire’s Safe Trader Scheme. The scheme helps residents find reputable traders for property repairs, home improvements, gardening services, mobility aids and other services around the home.”

You can use Lancashire's Safe Trader Scheme to find details of reputable traders who have committed to treating customers honestly and fairly. Alternatively, you can enquire about details of traders on the scheme, by phoning 0303 333 1111.