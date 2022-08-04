Vandals spray car number plates with paint in south Lancaster streets

Police say they have received several reports from different areas in the south of the city, and people have also taken to social media to report the incidents.

Several motorists posted on the Lancaster Past & Present Facebook page that their cars and others had been vandalised in the Bowerham area overnight on Wednesday August 3.

Some discovered the incidents as they prepared to drive to work on Thursday morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the cars in Coulston Road vandalised overnight. Photo by Chris Graham

Roads including Golgotha Road, Coulston Road and Dorrington Road were targeted, while another resident said vehicles near Williamson Park had also been vandalised.

Incidents can be reported to police by calling 101 or online at https://www.stayintheknow.co.uk/

Police are also asking residents to check any CCTV footage they may have.