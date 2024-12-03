Vandals damage cherry trees planted in Lancaster park by schoolkids
Cherry trees planted in a Lancaster park by schoolchildren have been damaged by vandals.
Two cherry trees were damaged and four guards protecting them were stolen from Ryelands Park overnight on Sunday.
Branches were snapped off the two trees while four cages from around the trunks were taken from four of the trees.
The trees were planted by local volunteers and children from Ryelands Primary School to enhance the environment and make the park a more diverse and vibrant place to be.
The incident has been reported to police.
If anyone has information please contact Lancashire Police on 101, quoting log number 806.