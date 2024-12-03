Vandals damage cherry trees planted in Lancaster park by schoolkids

The trees were planted by local volunteers and schoolchildren.

Cherry trees planted in a Lancaster park by schoolchildren have been damaged by vandals.

Two cherry trees were damaged and four guards protecting them were stolen from Ryelands Park overnight on Sunday.

Branches were snapped off the two trees while four cages from around the trunks were taken from four of the trees.

The incident has been reported to police.

If anyone has information please contact Lancashire Police on 101, quoting log number 806.