Vandal on e-scooter smashes windows in Lancaster city centre
Lancaster police are investigating an incident of criminal damage in Lancaster city centre this morning, Friday.
By Gayle Rouncivell
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
A suspect dressed in a black hoodie and riding an e-scooter smashed several windows in Mary Street before making off through the city centre on the scooter.
The incident happened at around 7am. If anyone saw it, or was in the area at the time, please call 101 quoting reference number LC-20221021-0317.