Van stopped by police at Lancaster had false number plates
A van stopped at Lancaster by police had false number plates and the driver had no insurance.
By Michelle Blade
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
7th Nov 2022, 12:01pm
Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted two days ago: “M6 North. Vehicle sighted on a registration that was too new to match the age of the van.
“Stopped at Lancaster. Checks revealed driver had been using it without insurance and had disguised it by using a different Vin number.
“The vehicle was seized under section 165 of the Road Traffic Act and the driver was reported.”