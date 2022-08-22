Van driver using his mobile phone whilst driving stopped by police on A6 at Garstang
The driver of a van travelling along the A6 at Garstang was using his mobile phone when stopped by police.
By Michelle Blade
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 2:52 pm
Updated
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 2:53 pm
Lancs Road Police said on Twitter: “The driver of this van was travelling along the A6 at Garstang on his phone.
“Driver stopped and stated that he was using his phone as a sat nav.
“Driver reported and now faces £200 fine and six penalty points on his licence.”
New laws introduced in March make it illegal to hold a mobile phone or use it behind the wheel.