Van driver using his mobile phone whilst driving stopped by police on A6 at Garstang

Lancs Road Police said on Twitter: “The driver of this van was travelling along the A6 at Garstang on his phone.

“Driver stopped and stated that he was using his phone as a sat nav.

“Driver reported and now faces £200 fine and six penalty points on his licence.”

