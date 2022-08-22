News you can trust since 1837
Van driver using his mobile phone whilst driving stopped by police on A6 at Garstang

The driver of a van travelling along the A6 at Garstang was using his mobile phone when stopped by police.

By Michelle Blade
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 2:52 pm
Updated Monday, 22nd August 2022, 2:53 pm

Lancs Road Police said on Twitter: “The driver of this van was travelling along the A6 at Garstang on his phone.

“Driver stopped and stated that he was using his phone as a sat nav.

“Driver reported and now faces £200 fine and six penalty points on his licence.”

This van was stopped by police after the driver was caught using his mobile phone at the wheel.

New laws introduced in March make it illegal to hold a mobile phone or use it behind the wheel.