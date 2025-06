The van was stopped at junction 33 of the M6.

A motorist three times over the legal drink drive limit was stopped by police on the M6 at Lancaster.

Lancs Road Police stopped the driver of a Ford Transit van at junction 33 of the M6 southbound on Sunday after a report of a possible drink driver in the Lancaster area.

The driver provided a roadside breath test three times the legal limit and was arrested, and the van was recovered by police.