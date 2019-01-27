UPDATE: Girl, 12, killed in horror smash on M61

Police are appealing for witnesses after two men fled the scene of a motorway crash which claimed the life of a 12-year-old girl.

Police were called at around 8pm on Saturday last night following reports of a serious collision on the M61 northbound between J9 and the M6 at Bamber Bridge.

A Nissan Micra left the carriageway and collided with the central reservation before rebounding into the road where it was involved in a collision with a Fiat Ducato motorhome. A foreign registered Audi A4 subsequently collided with the rear of the Fiat. A Ford Fiesta then collided with the central barrier.

The Nissan passenger, a 12 year-old girl from Lancaster, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the Nissan, a 27 year old woman from Lancaster, suffered minor injuries. Other parties were not injured.

The two occupants of the Audi fled the scene and are now being sought by police. They are described as eastern-European males, aged in their 30s, around six feet-tall. One of the males had a bald head and was wearing a ‘navy bomber jacket’. The other is described as wearing a black beanie hat and all black clothing, carrying a black holdall.

The road was closed for five hours for collision investigation work.

Sergeant Marc Glass, of Lancashire Police, said: “An investigation is underway following a fatal collision on the M61.

“A young girl has died and our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time.

“A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to support the girl’s family.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the occupants of the Audi and has not yet spoken with police to come forward”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1279 of January 26th. Information can be reported anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.