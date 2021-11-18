Update: Further arrests in Morecambe shooting investigation

Police were called at 5.56pm on Monday (November 15) to reports of a suspected firearms discharge in an alleyway to the rear of Skipton Street.

Emergency services attended and found a local man, aged in his 20s, with facial injuries. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

A number of people have been arrested by police in connection with their enquiries:

Police have made more arrests in connection with a shooting in Morecambe.

*A 16-year-old boy from Lancaster arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is in custody.

*A 41-year-old woman from Lancaster arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders and is in custody.

*A 26-year-old man from Morecambe arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is in custody.

*A 13-year-old boy from Lancaster arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been bailed to December 13.

*A 55-year-old man from Morecambe arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been bailed to December 13.

Patrols have been increased in the area. Anyone with information or concerns should approach an officer.

Det Ch Insp James Edmonds, of West Division, said: “This is a fast-paced inquiry and we have made more arrests in connection with the offence.

“This shooting has left a man with some very serious injuries and I would continue to ask anyone who has any information to come forward and speak to us.

“We know a number of people were in the area at the time of the offence and I would encourage anyone who saw happened and has yet to speak to police, to come forward immediately.”

Anyone with information, CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage which could assist our investigation is asked to call 101, quoting log 1181 of November 15th, 2021.

You can also submit information here Detectives are appealing for information after a shooting in Morecambe. | Lancashire Constabulary | Community Portal (digital-policing.co.uk)