Two women sought after Spar theft in Lancaster

Police are looking to speak to two women in connection to a shoplifting incident in Lancaster.

The Spar convenience store in Slyne Road, Skerton, was targeted last Wednesday (July 25) at around 3.30pm.

Lancashire Police would now like to speak to the women, one of which has blonde hair and the other black.

Both are pictured wearing the same black dress, with the lady with black hair pushing a purple pram.

A police spokesman said: "If you have any information please email 7302@Lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting crime number WB1808685."