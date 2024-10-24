Two teens arrested after attempted quad bike theft from farm near Garstang
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Two teenagers have been arrested after reports of an attempted quad bike theft near Garstang.
Officers from the Lancaster and Morecambe Rural Task Force were called to reports of two males attempting to take the bike from a farm in Nateby on Wednesday October 23.
Once officers arrived, the quad bike was recovered and a white van was seized.
A 19-year old man and a 17-year-old boy, both from Blackpool, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and have since been released on bail.
To report crime, contact 101 or report online via the Lancashire Constabulary website. Always call 999 in an emergency.