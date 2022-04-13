Two Morecambe men jailed after using weapons in street fight
Two men have been jailed following a fight in Morecambe, video footage of which went viral.
Police were called to reports of a fight involving two men carrying weapons in Bartholomew Road at around 3.15pm on Sunday May 9 last year.
Officers attended and two people were subsequently arrested.
Johnny Reid and David Jowett were charged and have this week received custodial prison sentences.
Reid, 32, of Bartholomew Road, Morecambe, was jailed for two years after he was convicted after a trial of wounding and threatening with a bladed article.
Jowett, 27, of Lynden Avenue, Morecambe, admitted wounding and threatening with a bladed article and was jailed for 25 months.
Sgt Adie Knowles of West Police said: “This incident caused considerable concern in the local area and I hope that the custodial sentences handed down this week will reassure people that we have taken this incident seriously and secure justice.”