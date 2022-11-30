Two men steal champagne and whisky worth thousands from supermarkets in Lancaster, Carnforth and further afield
Police are looking for these two men, who have stolen thousands of pounds of drinks from Booths stores across the Lancaster district and further afield.
By Gayle Rouncivell
The pair have stolen large quantities of champagne and whisky, with them particularly active in the county on November 16 and 19.
Stores in Preston, Garstang, Longridge, Lancaster, Carnforth and Clitheroe were targeted.
The offenders were caught on CCTV and police are appealing for anyone who recognises the men to contact them.
Email [email protected] – quoting log 0464 of November 22, 2022.