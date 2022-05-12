Two men jailed on heroin and cocaine charges after Lancaster drugs raid

The men were initially detained following an operation in April 2020, when police recovered a large amount of Class A Drugs along with several thousands of pounds in cash.

Following an investigation by CID, both men have appeared in court, where they have been convicted and jailed.

Kai Weerdmeester, 21, from Doncaster, was convicted of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs – heroin and crack cocaine - and possession of criminal property. He was sentenced to three years.

Dan Prendergast, 20, from Doncaster, was convicted of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs – heroin and crack cocaine. He was sentenced to 18 months.

PC Georgie Abram, from Lancaster and Morecambe Task Force, said: "The selling of crack cocaine and heroin on our streets has a significant detrimental impact on our communities.

"We hope these sentences that have been handed out send a strong message to out of town drug dealers that you are not welcome in our town and in our city: We will find out about you, we will target you and we will send you to prison."

