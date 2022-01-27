Two men charged in connection with Lancaster crimes as part of countywide crackdown

Officers have been taking the fight to criminals wanted for acquisitive crime, namely burglary, vehicle crime and robbery.

This week, as part of Operation Vanquish, officers have been taking the fight to criminals wanted for acquisitive crime, namely burglary, vehicle crime and robbery.

Further arrests were made for a range of offences linked to the week of action, with specialist targeting teams, neighbourhood police and task forces involved.

Det Ch Insp Graham Hill, of Lancashire Police, said: “These arrests send a clear message – we will not tolerate criminal activity in our county and we will relentlessly pursue our most wanted offenders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This week’s activity is all about making our communities safer and protecting the most vulnerable.

“We will continue to target any outstanding individuals and those people should expect a quick, robust police response.

Arrest highlights this week include:

*Gary Brennan, 60, of Meeting House Lane, Lancaster, was arrested on Tuesday January 25 after a report of a theft in Lancaster. He was charged and bailed to appear at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on March 15.

*Gareth Hunt, 42, of no fixed address, was charged with four burglaries and three attempted burglaries across Lancaster and Preston. He is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court on February 24.

More than 25 other people were arrested for a range of offences linked to Operation Vanquish as part of this week’s activity.

Det Ch Insp Hill added: “It is important people in Lancashire can feel safe and confident in our policing.

“Operational activity will continue in the coming weeks and months. Operation Vanquish brings staff together across the county targeting those causing the most issues in our communities.”

You can help the police fight crime by keeping your property safe. Small measures like keeping doors and windows secure, removing valuables from your car and good home security lighting can make a big difference. Visit our crime prevention pages for more at lancashire.police.uk