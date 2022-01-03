Two men arrested by police after theft of motorbike in Morecambe

Two men have been arrested following the Morecambe burglary.

Police were called to the Wiseman Close area at around 8.10pm on Saturday January 1, where it has been reported a motorcycle had been stolen from an address, with the offenders making off from the scene.

Officers searched the area and later found two men riding an off-road motorbike. A short pursuit began but the pair made off from police.

A Morecambe detective, conducting enquiries in the area in connection with the theft, later heard attempts to start a motorbike nearby. After challenging the riders he arrested one man and recovered the bike.

Police dog Shadow also got involved, helping to track the second man, who was quickly arrested.