Two men arrested after 'significant amount of cannabis' and 'tens of thousands of pounds of cash' seized from van on M6

Police were patrolling the M6 when they spotted a Ford Connect travelling at speed near junction 33 (Hampson Green) last week.

The van initially did not slow down when officers signalled for the driver to stop and a short pursuit continued on the hard shoulder.

Both occupants of the van then proceeded to run on along the hard shoulder after stopping the vehicle.

One of the men was arrested after a short chase and the other was arrested after a taser was drawn but not used.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “One of the men was found in possession of a bag containing a significant amount of cannabis.

“We also found tens of thousands of pounds of cash.”

Both men were charged with possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and money laundering offences.