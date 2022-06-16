They were held after an incident on Boxing Day last year where five people were taken to hospital following a suspected gas leak at the Royal Hotel, Marine Road Central, Morecambe.

All those affected on that occasion were discharged but police enquiries established that in November last year a 66-year-old man had died at the hotel.

Tests showed Graham Holden had a high level of carbon monoxide in his blood.

The Royal Hotel, Morecambe. Picture by Google Street View.

On Thursday June 9 police arrested a 41-year-old man from Morecambe and a 42-year-old man from Bolton le Sands on suspicion of manslaughter.

They have since been released on bail.

The police investigation into the cause of the suspected gas leak is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting log reference 0353 of December 26.