Two men and teen appear in court after man seriously hurt in Carnforth Tesco car park

Police were called at about 3pm on June 28 2021 following a report of serious disorder in the car park of the Tesco store in Lodge Quarry.

A man in his 60s suffered serious head and facial injuries and a broken leg.

Following a complex investigation three people were charged last month.

The incident happened outside Tesco in Carnforth.

Martin McDonagh, 36, of Lisleen Road, Belfast, is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and affray.

Terrance McDonagh, 38, of Grove Street East, Belfast, is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and affray

A 17-year-old youth from Belfast is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

Preston magistrates last week sent the case to crown court, with the two men and youth remanded on bail until an appearance on December 15.

