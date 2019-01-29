Two children missing from a care home found safely in Preston after going missing in Lancaster

Two children that were declared missing in Lancaster have been found in Preston.

Officers from British Transport Police (BTP) were called to Preston railway station yesterday at 11.51am following a report that two missing 12-year-olds had been seen on a train.

Preston railway station

BTP revealed that the two children had been bought tickets by a "well-meaning member of the public" at Lancaster railway station with an intention to travel to Liverpool.

A spokesman said: "The guard on the train [became] suspicious and alerted us. Officers at Preston detained both as they were missing from care in Cumbria.

A second spokesman added: "Officers located the two children, both 12-years-old, and their carers came to collect them from the station and take them home."