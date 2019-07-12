Two brothers arrested on suspicion of raids on Lancashire cash machines and other thefts worth more than £1million

Two brothers wanted by police as part of a major investigation into an organised criminal gang have been arrested.

Brothers Brian Thexton, 43 and Ronald Thexton, 35, were arrested yesterday (Thursday, July 11) in the Ribble Valley village of Gisburn.

Detectives had been hunting for the men, from County Durham, after they managed to escape a police raid in Bishop Auckland on Wednesday, May 8.

Following their getaway in a silver Mercedes, the Crimestoppers charity offered a reward of up to £10,000 for information leading to the capture of the two brothers.

The pair are alleged to have been part of a criminal gang behind a number of serious offences across Lancashire and Northern England.

The string of alleged offences include over 30 burglaries and thefts, including high value commercial plant theft, stealing ATM machines, cash in transit thefts and robberies from homes.

The total value of their criminal activity is believed to have exceeded more than £1 million.

Police had previously warned the public that the brothers were considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Yesterday (July 12), both men were arrested on suspicion of theft offences. They remain in custody.

In the early hours of yesterday morning, two ATM machines were targeted in Morecambe and Longridge

Police have not confirmed whether the two men are responsible for the attempted cash machine thefts.