Two boys arrested after dangerous driving on stolen motorbike in Morecambe
Officers responded to reports of two males driving in an anti-social manner on a motorbike near Poulton Square on Thursday November 21.
Two boys, both aged 17, from Morecambe, were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, theft, riding with no license or insurance, and failing to provide a breath specimen.
They are now subject to police investigation.
The bike is believed to be stolen, and police invite anyone with footage of the incident to email [email protected].
Sergeant Will Nelson said: “We are aware of recent reports in the local area around off-road type bikes being driven dangerously on the road.
“We have developed plans to tackle this kind of anti-social behaviour, and the plan was enacted in this instance and resulted in two arrests.
“We will continue to take action to keep the public safe.”
Operation Centurion is a countywide crackdown on anti-social behaviour, led by Lancashire Constabulary and backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw, delivering his priority of getting tough on anti-social behaviour, with the support of police partners.