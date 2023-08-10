The attack happened at the junction of West End Road and Clarendon Road. Photo: Google Street View

A lone woman was walking home and entered the small car park near the junction, where there is an alleyway through to Chatworth Road, when she was approached by two men.

The victim was then pushed down while a knife was held to her neck. The suspects took £20 in cash and a mobile phone.

One of then men was around 5ft tall while the second man was 6ft tall. Both wore balaclavas, black jackets and black joggers.

The female victim was luckily uninjured in this incident.

If you were in the area at the time and saw anyone matching the descriptions, if you were driving in the area at this time and have dashcam footage or if you have any information then get in touch with police on 101, quoting log number LC-20230809-1732, or email [email protected].