Two arrests for robbery in Heysham but detectives still appealing for witnesses

Lancaster CID said the robbery occurred in the alleyway off Craig Street, Heysham, which is just off Heysham Road near to Sandylands Prom (pictured.)

The incident was at 6.15pm on Sunday July 3 and police are appealing for witnesses to the incident where the victim was threatened with a weapon and a phone and bank card were stolen.

Two arrests have been made but police are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in this area around this time to get in touch on 01524 596455 and quote incident LC-20220703-1099 or email [email protected]

You can always report information anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police are also investigating an incident in Heysham Hall Grove, Heysham on July 5 when a man was threatened in an alleyway by a group of men and a teenager with a dog.