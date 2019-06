Twin brothers from Morecambe have been jailed for four years each for drug offences.

Adrian and Daniel Lee, both 30 and now of Preston although originally from Morecambe, were sentenced to prison on Tuesday at Preston Crown Court after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of criminal property.

The sentences follow a number of searches of properties in Heysham in 2017, which resulted in the recovery of £5,000 worth of cocaine and more than £25,000 in cash.