Tributes to long serving Heysham Port sniffer dog

Lancashire Police Dog Unit posted on their Facebook page: “We are saddened to tell you that search dog Flint crossed over the bridge yesterday.

“Flint was 13 years old and had really lived life to the full.

“Flint worked at Heysham Port and was responsible for searching vehicles entering and leaving the port.

Police dog Flint who searched vehicles at Heysham Port, has died.

“His snout was truly invaluable and he located numerous items throughout his career.