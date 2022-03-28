Tributes to long serving Heysham Port sniffer dog
A police sniffer dog that searched vehicles at Heysham Port has passed away.
By Michelle Blade
Monday, 28th March 2022, 12:39 pm
Lancashire Police Dog Unit posted on their Facebook page: “We are saddened to tell you that search dog Flint crossed over the bridge yesterday.
“Flint was 13 years old and had really lived life to the full.
“Flint worked at Heysham Port and was responsible for searching vehicles entering and leaving the port.
“His snout was truly invaluable and he located numerous items throughout his career.
“He retired to his handler and they were inseparable.”