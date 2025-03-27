Tribute paid to woman with a 'heart of gold' after fatal collision in Morecambe

Sarah Joanne Theobald.

Tribute has been paid to a woman with a ‘heart of gold’ after a fatal collision in Morecambe.

Sarah Joanne Theobald, 41, sadly died following the collision in Regent Road shortly before 8.30pm on March 11.

Sarah’s loved ones said: “Sarah Joanne Theobald was born on the 11 December 1983. She spent the first nine years of her life in Morecambe with her mum before moving to Ashton-under-Lyne to live with her dad, step-mum, brothers and sister.

“At around the age of 19 Sarah decided her future lay in Morecambe and returned to be with her family there. It was in Morecambe that she met Rob, who has been her partner for 22 years.

"Sarah will be remembered as the fun loving, kind, caring person she was, protective of those she loved, and who was the life and soul of any gathering.

“She had many friends from different times in her life, but they all agree on one thing – Sarah had a heart of gold and would do anything for the people she cared about.

“She will be sadly missed by all who loved her, and all who were loved by her.”

Police are continuing to appeal for information following the collision, and their thoughts remain with Sarah’s loved ones at this time.

Sgt Kas Hussain, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “we’re continuing to appeal for information and footage of the collision that led to Sarah’s death.

“If you can assist our enquiries, please get in touch.”

You can call police on 101 quoting log 1297 of March 11th or you can email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]