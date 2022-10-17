Trial for Norwegian man charged with two sexual assaults in Lancaster
A man from Norway is due to go on trial charged with two sexual assaults in Lancaster.
Kristian Morken, 21, of Nosteveien 22b, Lier, Viken, Norway is alleged to have committed two sexual assaults on a woman over 16 in Lancaster on November 20, 2021.
He pleaded not guilty to the two charges on July 19 this year at an earlier court appearance.
Kristian Morken is due to appear before magistrates at Lancaster on October 18 for a trial.