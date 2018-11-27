Trader Andrew Aitchison misled Lancaster homeowner by fitting a cheap version of more expensive window brand - and charging nearly £9,000

A trader who defrauded a customer has been given 161 days in jail, suspended for a year and 100 hours unpaid work.

Andrew Aitchison, 45, of Westgate, Morecambe, indicated his victim was getting a particular brand of prestige sash windows, but fitted a cheap alternative manufactured by another firm.

Aitchison's fake business address was a lock up on Fox Grove



Lancashire Trading Standards found his ‘ business address’ for firm AAA Windows was a garage. (pictured)



He admitted making false representations and must pay £1,306.09 costs and £3,803.28 compensation.

