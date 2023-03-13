The rear window of a grey Nissan Navara was smashed and the tools stolen from Fieldsend at around 8.55pm on Sunday March 5.

Items taken include a Sthil saw ts420, a Milwaukee cut-off saw and two 12ah batteries, a Milwaukee 4 inch grinder and a Lacia rugby lazer level.

The unknown offender is believed to have been riding a moped in and around the area at the time of the offence.

Can you help?

Any witnesses or anybody with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage is asked to contact the police as soon as possible.

Similarly, they want to hear from anybody who has seen any discarded tools or seen or been offered any of the tools listed above for sale.

