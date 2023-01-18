Lancashire Police received multiple reports over the last 24 hours about possible drink or drug-drivers.

“So we wanted to give you an update to let you know what was done about them, and to reassure you that we acted on the information you gave us,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Who was caught?

- Driver arrested after driving erratically on M65

A HGV tractor unit was spotted being driven erratically along the M65 on Tuesday (January 17).

Police pulled the vehicle over close to junction 9 (Rose Grove) at around 1.15pm.

The driver – a 40-year-old man from County Down – tested positive for cannabis.

He was arrested at the roadside on suspicion of drug-driving.

- Motorist arrested after ‘strong smell of cannabis’ reported

Police received reports a strong smell of cannabis was coming from a Nissan Micra in Progress Way, Blackpool, at around 9.45pm on Tuesday (January 17).

The vehicle was stopped a short time later heading southbound on the M6.

The driver – a 27-year-old man from Manchester – tested positive at the roadside for cannabis.

He was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.

- Driver arrested after vehicle spotted veering between lanes on M55

Police were called at around 2.50am after a Vauxhall Corsa was spotted veering between two lanes on the M55.

The vehicle was pulled over in Jenny Lane, Blackpool, at around 3.15am,

The driver – a 19-year-old man from Preston – tested positive for cannabis.

He was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving.

What happened after they were arrested?

All three men were released under investigation while enquiries continued.

What did Lancashire Police say?

Insp Rob Conolly-Perch, of the Roads Policing Team, said: “All three of these vehicles were potentially accidents waiting to happen. We will not stand for innocent road-users being put in danger and we take all reports of drink and drug-driving extremely seriously.

“While we don’t condone the use of drugs, we want to stress that if you do, they can stay in your system far longer than you may think, and you can still be over the limit several days later. The consequences are never, ever worth it, so if you plan to drive, please do not risk it.

