Three in custody after ‘despicable’ Lancaster Asda petrol station car theft

Three people are in custody after an 86-year-old woman was pushed to the ground and had her car stolen at a petrol station in Lancaster.

Mary Wilson, from Lancaster, was filling up her Kia Venga at Asda petrol station in Ovangle Road at around 9.49am on July 8, when the incident occured.

It is understood she was pushed to the ground, before the car was driven off the forecourt and out of the supermarket car park.

It was initially reported that Mary was 77-year-old.

Her son-in-law Paul Morris, who lives in Harrogate, said Mary was left very shaken by the ordeal, and that to add insult to injury, her insurance company won’t pay out because she had left her keys inside the car.

He said: “I think it’s despicable that an 86-year-old lady has been targeted in this way.

“I also think it’s a total sham that her insurance company have said that they can’t pay out because she left her keys in the car, despite the fact, as I understand it, that she has had no claims in the 56 years she’s been driving.”

A 19-year-old man, a 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of robbery on July 8, and they are currently being held in custody.