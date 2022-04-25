This is why police and search helicopter descended on village of Dolphinholme today

Eight police cars and a helicopter descended on the quaint and picturesque village of Dolphinholme near Lancaster today – this is what happened...

By Matthew Calderbank
Monday, 25th April 2022, 3:12 pm
Updated Monday, 25th April 2022, 3:58 pm

Police were called to the historic village, just two miles from Junction 33 of the M6 motorway, after a teenager was reported missing this afternoon (Monday, April 25).

Due to serious concerns for his welfare, Lancashire Police dispatched a fleet of officers and the force helicopter to the village to help search for the missing youngster and a silver Nissan.

Read More

Read More
Man arrested as search for missing Burnley woman is launched

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police at the scene in Rivers View Fold, Dolphinholme this afternoon (Monday, April 25). Pic credit: John Angus Spencer-Barnes (@JohnBarnesUK)

After knocking on doors and searching the River Wyre, the emergency search was stood down at around 2pm when the teen was found safe inside a home in Rivers View Fold.

A police spokesman confirmed: “We were looking for a missing teenager who has since been found safe and well.”