Residents reported seeing a man in possession of a gun in Skye Crescent at around 7.30pm on Thursday (April 21).

Armed police swooped on the estate and worked alongside the force’s helicopter in an attempt to catch the suspect.

“Officers quickly attended but the suspect had already left the area,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“A replica firearm was later recovered close to the scene.

“No arrests have been made at this stage.”

Detectives said enquiries were ongoing.