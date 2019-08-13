Crime

These are the 14 places in Lancaster with the highest reports of crime - how does your area compare?

Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of crime across the city.

This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of crime for June 2019 in each area. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts. Images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific location.

There were 7 reports of crime in the Ashbourne Close area

1. Ashbourne Close area - 7

There were 7 reports of crime in the Furness Street area

2. Furness Street area - 7

There were 8 reports of crime in the George Street area

3. George Street area - 8

There were 8 reports of crime in the Pointer Court area

4. Pointer Court - 8

