These are some of the motoring offences Lancashire Police have tackled over the long Easter weekend

A number of motorists were caught committing a variety of offences over the long Easter weekend.
Here are some of the incidents police have dealt with:
1. Drug-driver arrested in Blackburn
This VW Golf was stopped in Mayfield Street, Blackburn, after it was spotted taking a tour of the backstreets on Saturday, April 16.
The driver was arrested after testing positive for cannabis on a roadside drug wipe.
A quantity of drugs were also located inside the vehicle.
Photo: Lancashire Police
2. Cloned Mazda on M6
This cloned Mazda was boxed in by the police as it travelled out of Lancashire on the M6 on April 16.
The driver earnt themselves a ticket as wide as the car and the vehicle was seized. Cloning a vehicle is when a criminal copies the identity of another vehicle by stealing or duplicating their registration plates. Often criminals will then use the cloned vehicle to carry out further crime or avoid speeding or parking fines.
Photo: Lancashire Police
3. Drink-driver stopped on M6 near Preston
Community information in Blackpool led to this driver being stopped on the M6 in Preston on April 16.
The driver was found to be nearly twice the legal limit following a "heavy sesh the night before".
Photo: Lancashire Police
4. Drug-driver in St Annes
This car was stopped on the M55 on April 16 as it was "heading for a day out in St Annes".
Police said the driver had bought false plates in an to attempt to fool the authorities as they had no licence or insurance.
They also tested positive for cocaine in their system.
Photo: Lancashire Police