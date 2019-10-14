These are Lancashire's 10 most wanted criminals
All the men below are being hunted by Lancashire Police for alleged crimes ranging from rape to money laundering
Monday 14 October 2019 08:23
If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact police on 101, or phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Arif Patel, 51, is wanted for conspiracy to cheat the public revenue, conspiracy to launder money and conspiracy to sell or offer for sale goods with an unauthorised trade mark
David Hamilton, 55, is wanted after failing to attend court in relation to criminal damage in May 2018. Has links to Fleetwood
David Mellor, 41, Canadian, is wanted for failing to attend court after a warrant was issued for his arrest in January 2018 in relation to breach of a court order
Faisal Patel, 41, and his brothers Arif and Munaf, are all wanted for conspiracy to cheat the public revenue, conspiracy to launder money and conspiracy to sell or offer for sale goods with an unauthorised trade mark
