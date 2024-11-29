There is no excuse for abuse: Lancashire Police share important message this Christmastime

During this festive period, Lancashire Police are once again launching their annual ‘#NoExcuseforAbuse’ awareness campaign.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The campaign, which first ran in 2020, aims to offer advice, information and support to victims of domestic abuse.

Supported by more than 30 local charities, councils, healthcare services and partners, it also signposts victims to help available across Lancashire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst many of us will be looking forward to Christmas, the time of year can be daunting for many. Christmas often comes with more time spent at home, time off work, excess drinking, more time around family and money worries.

In Lancashire last year, December saw the highest number of recorded domestic abuse crimes of the year, 12% higher than the average number of reports per month.

Although there is NO excuse for abuse, these are all factors that can make abuse or the fear of abuse worse.

In Lancashire last year, December saw the highest number of recorded domestic abuse crimes of the year, 12% higher than the average number of reports per month.

There is no 'them and us' when we're thinking about victims and survivors of domestic abuse - they are our friends, our family, our neighbours and our colleagues. Domestic abuse also spans many different forms, and can be experienced by anyone at any time, regardless of age or gender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Domestic abuse can also take place within different types of relationships – couples, parents, grandparents or wider family members.

Lancashire Police define domestic abuse as “any incident or pattern of incidents that includes emotional, physical, sexual and financial abuse as well as controlling behaviour”.

When speaking on the issue, domestic abuse lead for the force, Chief Inspector Mark Dickinson, said: “Domestic abuse in any form is not okay and is not tolerated in Lancashire.

“We work alongside many different support organisations across the county, all with the aim of helping and supporting victims of domestic abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No one deserves to live in fear, and Christmas can be especially challenging for victims of domestic abuse.

“When you are ready, we would urge people to reach out for help in a way which they most feel comfortable with, and which is the safest for their individual situation.”

If you are worried about a loved one, or yourself, and think they may be at risk of abuse please visit www.noexcuseforabuse.co.uk for more information on about the #NoExcuseForAbuse campaign, signs to look out for and details of the help and support agencies available in your local area.