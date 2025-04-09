2 . Chris Wearing

Chris Wearing raped a young girl, 13, after pretending to be a 16-year-old boy online. Wearing was arrested and later charged with rape, sexual assault, sexual activity with a child, engaging in sexual communication with a child and meeting a girl under 16 years of age following grooming. Wearing, now of no fixed address but formerly of Howard Close, Accrington, pleaded guilty to all offences. He was given 15 years immediate custody with a further eight years on extended licence after he was deemed to be a dangerous offender. | Lancashire Police