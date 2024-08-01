Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 17-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the murder of three girls who were stabbed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.

The teenager, from Banks in Lancashire, appeared in the dock at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

Merseyside Police announced they were charging the boy at a midnight press conference on Thursday.

The teenager - who cannot be named because he is under 18 - arrived at court in a white prison van with a large police escort of vans and cars at around 9am.

Teenager charged with the murders of three girls and the attempted murder of 10 others arrives at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on August 1, 2024 in Liverpool. | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

He was remanded into youth detention accommodation and will appear at Liverpool Crown Court later on Thursday.

Around 20 members of the press packed into court 3.6, a youth court, before District Judge James Hatton sitting at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court.

The teenager is charged with the murders of Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9 , Bebe King, 6, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, who were fatally stabbed on Monday when a knifeman entered the dance class on Hart Street in Southport.

Eight other children suffered knife wounds – with five of them in a critical condition – while two adults were also critically hurt.

Disorder has broken out in some towns in England following the attack, with more than 100 people arrested at a protest in Whitehall on Wednesday night, while there was also unrest in Hartlepool, Manchester and Aldershot.

Chief Constable of Merseyside Police Serena Kennedy said: “Whilst these charges are a significant milestone within this investigation, this remains very much a live investigation and we continue to work with our partners from Lancashire Police and counter-terrorism police in the North West.”

Thousands of people turned out to pay their respects to the victims at a vigil in Southport on Tuesday evening, but violence later erupted outside a mosque in the town with 53 police officers and three police dogs injured.

Merseyside Police called in support from neighbouring forces, including Lancashire Constabulary, in case of further disorder, but the seaside town appeared to remain quiet on Wednesday evening, however unrest developed in other areas of the country.

Protesters, chanting “you’re not English any more” and throwing bottles and cans at police in riot gear, were detained on Whitehall while in Hartlepool, County Durham, a police car was set alight and glass bottles and eggs were thrown at officers.