Teenage boys left 'extremely shaken' after being robbed in Lancaster by balaclava-clad men

The boys, aged 13 and 16, were walking past the area behind Lancaster Railway Station, heading in the direction of West Road, at around 7pm on Saturday October 1, when they were approached by three men wearing balaclavas and reportedly carrying a weapon.

The men approached from the path which goes from Long Marsh Lane to West Road.

They threatened the victims before stealing around £45 and a pair of earphones. They then escaped down the cycle path near to West Road.

Can you help police with their enquiries?

Detective Constable Peter Bennett of Lancaster Police said: “This is nasty robbery which has left two boys extremely shaken and we would ask for anyone with information about the incident to come forward."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting log number 1359 of the 1st October or email [email protected]