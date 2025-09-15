Teen appears in court on Morecambe burglary charges

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 15th Sep 2025, 15:41 BST
The teen will appear in court twice this week.
Police have charged a teenager with burglary and theft offences in Morecambe.

Officers launched an investigation after a burglary at a house in Lune Drive on Grosvenor Park was reported to them at 6.34am on Friday September 12.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in Lancaster the following day following enquiries.

After consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, the 17-year-old was charged with burglary of a dwelling house, two offences of attempted burglary of a dwelling house with intent to steal, and one offence of a theft of a car.

The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, was remanded to appear before Lancaster Magistrates Court today, Monday September 15.

He will further appear before Preston Youth Court tomorrow.

Police are continuing to appeal for information and CCTV footage from the area, please email [email protected]

