Allan Martin Kaye, 63, of Main Street, Lancaster, whose sexual harm prevention order from May 25, 2021 restricted his use of technology, admitted creating two dating profiles on sites ‘Horny Contacts’, and ‘Free local singles.’

He also admitted possession of a Sony digital camera which was prohibited under the terms of the sexual harm prevention order.

Kaye appeared at Preston Crown Court on October 21 and was sentenced to five months prison suspended for two years for the three breaches of his sexual harm prevention order.

Preston Crown Court.

He was also guilty of breaching a suspended sentence order.

He received nine months prison suspended for two years to run consecutively for this breach.