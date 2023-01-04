Concerned members of the public called 999 after spotting a dangerous driver on the M6 on Tuesday night (January 3).

The first reports came in after a van was spotted colliding into multiple bridges on the northbound carriageway, near Lancaster services, at around 7.20pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As officers made their way to the area, the same vehicle was spotted weaving across all three lanes before coming to a complete stop halfway across the hard shoulder and lane one.

A van driver was caught with a quantity of drugs after they were spotted driving dangerously on the M6 near Lancaster (Credit: @LancsRoadPolice)

At this point, the driver was seen attempting to change a bulb on the van while stepping into live lanes of the motorway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vehicle was located a short time later at the Lancaster services. A search of the van uncovered a quantity of drugs.

A 32-year-old man from Northwich was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The van was spotted colliding into multiple bridges before weaving across all three lanes (Credit: @LancsRoadPolice)

He remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday (January 5).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Insp Rob Conolly-Perch, of the Lancashire Roads Policing Unit, said: “We received several reports of some extremely concerning driving. Thanks to the people who made those calls we were able to track the vehicle down quickly and a man was arrested.

“Clearly it is very lucky that nobody was injured, or worse, so to those people who saw what was happening and reported it to us, we say a huge ‘thank you’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know that a lot of people witnessed this vehicle as they drove up the M6 yesterday evening, and this will have been extremely concerning for them.