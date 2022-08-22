Stolen vehicle stopped by police at Forton services near Lancaster
A Ford Kuga stopped by police at Forton services near Lancaster was a stolen vehicle.
By Michelle Blade
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 3:02 pm
Updated
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 3:03 pm
Lancs Road Police said on their Twitter page on a post with a picture of the car: “This Ford Kuga was intercepted at Forton services, Lancaster, using preemptive tactics. (These are tactics which can be used to prevent a pursuit from taking place).
“The vehicle is an outstanding stolen vehicle from GMP.
“The driver was also wanted on warrant and found to be disqualified. Driver arrested for numerous offences.”