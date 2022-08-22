News you can trust since 1837
Stolen vehicle stopped by police at Forton services near Lancaster

A Ford Kuga stopped by police at Forton services near Lancaster was a stolen vehicle.

By Michelle Blade
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 3:02 pm
Updated Monday, 22nd August 2022, 3:03 pm

Lancs Road Police said on their Twitter page on a post with a picture of the car: “This Ford Kuga was intercepted at Forton services, Lancaster, using preemptive tactics. (These are tactics which can be used to prevent a pursuit from taking place).

“The vehicle is an outstanding stolen vehicle from GMP.

“The driver was also wanted on warrant and found to be disqualified. Driver arrested for numerous offences.”

Lancs Road Police posted this picture of a stolen car they stopped at Forton services near Lancaster.