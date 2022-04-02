Stolen van believed to have been used in failed ram-raid at Lancaster services on M6

A van was stolen from the Carr House Lane area overnight between Sunday (March 27) and Monday (March 28).

The grey and brown Volkswagen Transporter was then driven to the northbound side of Lancaster (Forton) services.

The offenders then attempted to break into WHSmith by ramming the van into the shutters.

Police are investigating the theft of a van which may have been used in a failed ram-raid at Lancaster motorway services. (Credit: Google)

The suspects left empty-handed but the van was later found on fire in Claughton-on-Brock.

PC Ryan White said: “I would ask motorists who may have noticed any suspicious activity or who have dashboard-mounted cameras fitted who were visiting the northbound side of Forton Motorway Services at approximately 4.30am on Monday to get in touch.

"I'd also appeal to anyone who may have been in the area of Stubbins Lane in Claughton-on-Brock at approximately 5am on the same day to make contact.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0148 of March 28.

